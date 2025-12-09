Suns overcome Edwards’ 40 points and snap Timberwolves’ 5-game win streak with 108-105 victory

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mark Williams had 22 points and seven rebounds, and the Phoenix Suns overcame Anthony Edwards’ 40 points to snap the Minnesota Timberwolves’ five-game winning streak with a 108-105 victory Monday night.

Collin Gillespie added 19 points and Dillon Brooks had 18 for the Suns, who stunned Minnesota with a late rally in their previous meeting but had an easier time Monday. Phoenix never trailed by more than two points in its final tuneup before traveling to league-leading Oklahoma City on Wednesday for an NBA Cup quarterfinal game.

Edwards shot 15 for 21 and Julius Randle had 21 points, but the rest of Minnesota’s top players struggled. Naz Reid was 2 for 12 off the bench and Jaden McDaniels and Donte DiVincenzo both went 1 for 7.

Rudy Gobert was having a good night until he was ejected in the third quarter for a flagrant foul. He finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

In the Suns’ 114-113 home victory on Nov. 21, they became the first team since January 2022 to win in regulation after trailing by eight or more points within the final minute.

This time, the Suns blitzed the Wolves with a 14-3 spurt to start the fourth quarter, turning an 84-all tie into a 98-87 lead. Minnesota got back in it and had a chance to tie, but McDaniels missed a 3-pointer with 3.7 seconds to play.

Up next

Suns: Visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday in the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

Timberwolves: Visit the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

