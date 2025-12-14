Archie leads McNeese against Houston Christian after 24-point game

McNeese Cowboys (9-2, 2-1 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-5, 1-1 Southland)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese visits Houston Christian after Tyshawn Archie scored 24 points in McNeese’s 102-66 win over the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Huskies are 3-1 on their home court. Houston Christian is fifth in the Southland with 15.8 assists per game led by Kylin Green averaging 6.2.

The Cowboys have gone 2-1 against Southland opponents. McNeese is fourth in the Southland with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Jacolb Cole averaging 4.5.

Houston Christian’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game McNeese allows. McNeese averages 16.7 more points per game (88.9) than Houston Christian allows to opponents (72.2).

The Huskies and Cowboys face off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trent Johnson is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 10.1 points. Green is shooting 46.8% and averaging 12.2 points.

Larry Johnson is averaging 16.1 points for the Cowboys. Archie is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press