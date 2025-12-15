Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker returns vs. Lakers after missing 3 games with groin strain

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Suns Timberwolves Basketball

Suns Timberwolves Basketball

Photo Icon View Photo

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker returned to the starting lineup for the team’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

The four-time All-Star missed the previous three games with a strained right groin. He suffered the injury against the Lakers on Dec. 1.

The 29-year-old leads the team with 25 points per game and is also averaging 6.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds. The Suns lost two out of three games in his absence.

Suns forward Dillon Brooks was also in the starting lineup. He was listed as questionable with left Achilles soreness.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.