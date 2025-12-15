Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker returns vs. Lakers after missing 3 games with groin strain

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker returned to the starting lineup for the team’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

The four-time All-Star missed the previous three games with a strained right groin. He suffered the injury against the Lakers on Dec. 1.

The 29-year-old leads the team with 25 points per game and is also averaging 6.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds. The Suns lost two out of three games in his absence.

Suns forward Dillon Brooks was also in the starting lineup. He was listed as questionable with left Achilles soreness.

