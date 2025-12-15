Kings lose leading scorer Zach LaVine to left ankle injury vs. Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sacramento Kings leading scorer Zach LaVine injured his left ankle midway through the second quarter on Sunday against Minnesota and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

LaVine landed awkwardly on his left foot during a drive into the lane, when he got his flip shot to fall, drew a foul and converted the three-point play. The 12th-year veteran guard, who is averaging 20.6 points per game, remained on the floor for about three more minutes while moving around gingerly before he was removed and went to the locker room for evaluation.

The Kings have been without three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis for nearly a month because of a partially torn meniscus in his left knee, and center Drew Eubanks suffered a broken left thumb in Sacramento’s previous game at Denver on Thursday.

Veteran point guard Dennis Schroder returned to the Kings on Sunday after a seven-game absence because of a hip injury.

