Nikola Jokic’s 12th triple-double of the season leads Nuggets to 128-125 OT win over Rockets

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 39 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his NBA-leading 12th triple-double of the season as the Denver Nuggets outlasted the Houston Rockets 128-125 in overtime on Monday night in a matchup of two of the top three teams in the Western Conference standings.

Jamal Murray added 35 points for Denver, including six of his team’s 11 points in overtime. Murray made 14 of his 15 free-throw attempts.

The win was the Nuggets’ fifth in a row and was their first home victory since Nov. 8.

The final 1:40 of regulation had four ties and four lead changes, a stretch capped off by a free throw by Murray that tied the game with 2.3 seconds remaining after an away-from-play foul on Houston’s Amen Thompson. Denver retained possession after the free throw, but a 3-point attempt by Jokic from the top of the key was long.

The Nuggets took a 124-117 lead after a Spencer Jones 3 with 2:59 remaining in overtime, but the Rockets clawed back, getting within three with the ball and 13 seconds remaining. Alperen Sengun missed a contested 24-foot 3 with 4.9 seconds remaining, allowing Denver to hold on for the victory.

Sengun paced the Rockets with 33 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his first triple-double of the season. Kevin Durant added 25 points, seven assists, five rebounds and five blocks for Houston, which lost its third consecutive road game.

A Nuggets team that was already down two starters in Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Christian Braun (ankle) played much of the game without starting guard Peyton Watson, who left six minutes into the first quarter after suffering a right trunk contusion.

Up next

Rockets: At the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.

Nuggets: Host the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

___

AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NBA

By CRAIG MEYER

Associated Press