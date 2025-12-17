San Antonio takes home win streak into matchup with Washington

Washington Wizards (4-20, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (18-7, fourth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Spurs face Washington.

The Spurs are 9-2 in home games. San Antonio is seventh in the Western Conference with 25.7 assists per game led by Devin Vassell averaging 2.6.

The Wizards are 2-11 on the road. Washington ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 15.4 fast break points per game led by Cam Whitmore averaging 3.6.

The Spurs are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 48.0% the Wizards allow to opponents. The Wizards are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 47.0% the Spurs’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Wembanyama is averaging 25.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.5 blocks for the Spurs. Vassell is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kyshawn George is averaging 14.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Wizards. Marvin Bagley III is averaging 23.0 points and 14.0 rebounds while shooting 64.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 7-3, averaging 120.3 points, 45.0 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points per game.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 113.0 points, 42.4 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.6 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: None listed.

Wizards: Khris Middleton: day to day (knee), Malaki Branham: day to day (thumb), Tre Johnson: out (hip), Bilal Coulibaly: out (oblique), Corey Kispert: out (thumb), Alex Sarr: day to day (adductor).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press