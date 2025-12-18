Jackson scores 28 points, Landale hits four 3s as Grizzlies top Timberwolves 116-110

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead a balanced scoring attack and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-110 on Wednesday night.

Jock Landale added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who’ve won four of five and seven of nine. Jaylen Wells had 17 points, Cedric Coward 13, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 12. Santi Aldama grabbed 11 rebounds.

Julius Randle scored 21 points for the Timberwolves. Donte DiVincenzo had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 16 boards, but Minnesota lost for just the second time in nine games. Naz Reid also had 16 points.

Both teams played without their top scorer. Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards missed his third straight game with a right foot injury, and Ja Morant was out for the Grizzlies with a left ankle sprain sustained in Monday’s 121-103 win at the Clippers.

Memphis was also without Cam Spencer, who missed the game for personal reasons. The guard had a career-high 27 points in the win in Los Angeles.

With the Grizzlies leading 106-103, Landale made his career-high fourth 3-pointer and, after Reid’s miss for Minnesota, Jackson, who had a season-high 31 points Monday, added a floater with 47 seconds left to secure the win.

Down 76-67 midway through the third quarter, six Grizzlies scored in a 14-2 run, capped by 3-pointers from Landale, Caldwell-Pope and Jackson around Landale’s follow shot for an 81-76 lead.

A three-point play by Reid got Minnesota within 96-94 with 7:10 to play, but another 3 by Landale with 3:22 left made it a five-point Memphis lead.

Memphis forward Brandon Clarke scored six points and had three rebounds in his first game since March 19 due to knee injuries, including arthroscopic surgery in September to relieve right knee synovitis.

