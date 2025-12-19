Ingram and Barnes lead the way as Raptors beat slumping Bucks 111-105

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 29 points, Scottie Barnes added 24 and the Toronto Raptors beat the slumping Milwaukee Bucks 111-105 on Thursday night.

The Raptors have back-to-back road victories to bounce back from a four-game skid. They won 106-96 at Miami on Monday night.

Milwaukee played a fifth straight game without Giannis Antetokounmpo as the two-time MVP recovers from a right calf strain. The Bucks also were missing Kyle Kuzma due to an illness. Toronto didn’t have RJ Barrett (knee sprain) or Jakob Poeltl (lower back).

The Bucks have lost 12 of their last 15. They will be away from home for 11 of their next 14 contests, including five straight starting Sunday and running through Dec. 29.

Sandro Mamukelashvili added 18 points for Toronto. Barnes had 11 rebounds to go along with his 24 points. Jamal Shead and Immanuel Quickley each provided 10 assists.

Bobby Portis scored 24 points, Kevin Porter Jr. 22 and Myles Turner 21 for Milwaukee. Porter also had 13 assists and seven turnovers, while Portis had 12 rebounds.

After trailing by as many as 11 points in the first half, the Bucks pulled ahead 59-57 on Portis’ 3-pointer with 10:46 left in the third quarter. Toronto pulled back ahead 48 seconds later when Barnes hit a driving layup, drew a foul and converted the Raptors’ first free-throw attempt of the night to complete a 3-point play.

Toronto stayed in front the rest of the way.

Gradey Dick sank a 3-pointer to extend Toronto’s lead to 89-80 with 9:30 left, but Milwaukee rallied and cut it to 91-88 on Portis’ 3-pointer with 7:34 remaining. Toronto responded with a 10-3 run to make it a 10-point game.

Porter hit a basket to reduce Toronto’s lead to 101-96 with 2:28 left, but Quickley made two straight baskets to thwart Milwaukee’s comeback attempt.

Up next

Raptors: Host Boston on Saturday.

Bucks: At Minnesota on Sunday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer