Portland plays Detroit after overtime win

Detroit Pistons (22-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11-16, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Detroit Pistons following the Portland Trail Blazers’ 134-133 overtime victory over the Sacramento Kings.

The Trail Blazers are 5-6 on their home court. Portland is ninth in the Western Conference with 14.4 fast break points per game led by Shaedon Sharpe averaging 3.8.

The Pistons are 9-4 on the road. Detroit is the Eastern Conference leader with 47.3 rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 11.0.

The 118.8 points per game the Trail Blazers score are 6.7 more points than the Pistons give up (112.1). The Pistons are shooting 47.9% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 48.3% the Trail Blazers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 6 the Pistons won 122-116 led by 29 points from Cade Cunningham, while Deni Avdija scored 35 points for the Trail Blazers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharpe is averaging 21.9 points for the Trail Blazers. Avdija is averaging 35.0 points over the last 10 games.

Cunningham is averaging 27 points, 6.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists for the Pistons. Duren is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 117.4 points, 45.4 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.0 points per game.

Pistons: 7-3, averaging 118.1 points, 48.8 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Jrue Holiday: out (calf), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Jerami Grant: out (achilles), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Pistons: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press