Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
48.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

ESPN’s regular-season NBA games averaging 2.1 million viewers through Christmas, 2nd-ever best start

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Cavaliers Knicks Basketball

Cavaliers Knicks Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has had one of its most-viewed starts to the NBA regular season since it started to carry games in 2002.

According to the network and Nielsen, ESPN averaged 2.6 million viewers in its first 21 games through Christmas, a 35% increase from last season and the second most-watched in a full season. The numbers for this season only trail 2010-11.

Viewership is up 47% among women and 37% among Hispanic audiences. This is the first year of the NBA’s 11-year media rights deal with ESPN, NBC and Prime Video.

ESPN’s NBA studio shows have also experienced increased viewership. “Inside the NBA” is averaging 1.2 million in its first season on ESPN, up 135% compared to last year’s regular-season average on TNT. The Christmas Day edition averaged 5.1 million, the show’s most-watched regular season audience.

“NBA Today,” ESPN’s weekday studio show, is averaging 361,000, a 26% increase from this time last year.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.