Celtics play the Spurs in non-conference action

San Antonio Spurs (26-11, second in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (24-13, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -1; over/under is 229

BOTTOM LINE: Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in a non-conference matchup.

The Celtics are 12-6 on their home court. Boston scores 117.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Spurs are 13-6 on the road. San Antonio is seventh in the Western Conference with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Luke Kornet averaging 3.0.

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Spurs allow to opponents. The Spurs are shooting 47.7% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 45.1% the Celtics’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 29.6 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard is averaging 19.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the past 10 games.

Stephon Castle is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Spurs. Wembanyama is averaging 18.0 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 120.8 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points per game.

Spurs: 6-4, averaging 116.5 points, 48.7 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Josh Minott: out (ankle), Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

Spurs: Julian Champagnie: day to day (back), Devin Vassell: out (thigh).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press