Orlando takes on New Orleans in non-conference matchup

New Orleans Pelicans (9-31, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (21-18, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Orlando Magic in a non-conference matchup.

The Magic are 12-7 in home games. Orlando is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 26.2 assists per game led by Paolo Banchero averaging 4.8.

The Pelicans are 3-14 in road games. New Orleans allows 122.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.5 points per game.

The Magic are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Pelicans allow to opponents. The Pelicans are shooting 46.2% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 47.4% the Magic’s opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is averaging 19 points and 4.5 assists for the Magic. Banchero is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

Trey Murphy III is averaging 21.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pelicans. Jordan Poole is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 5-5, averaging 111.6 points, 43.3 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 112.9 points, 43.9 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.5 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Tristan da Silva: out (back), Moritz Wagner: out (knee), Jalen Suggs: out (knee).

Pelicans: Jose Alvarado: out (oblique), Dejounte Murray: out (leg), Saddiq Bey: out (hip), Herbert Jones: out (ankle).

By The Associated Press