Kings’ Dennis Schroder suspended for 3 games after off-court confrontation

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder has been suspended three games without pay for an off-court incident in which he tried to strike another player during a confrontation, the NBA said Saturday night.

The league said the confrontation occurred about 40 minutes after the Kings’ 125-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 28, when Schroder sought out the other player in a hallway at Crypto.com Arena. The league did not disclose the name of the Lakers player.

Schroder will miss home games against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night, the Lakers on Monday night and the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

He’s eligible to return for a Friday home game against the Washington Wizards.

The 6-foot-1 Schroder, in his 12th NBA season, is averaging 13 points and 5.7 assists per game.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

