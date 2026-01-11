Wembanyama, Spurs square off against the Timberwolves

San Antonio Spurs (27-11, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (25-14, fourth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -2.5; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

The Timberwolves are 13-10 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spurs have gone 15-9 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is 5-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Timberwolves make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (46.0%). The Spurs average 118.5 points per game, 3.4 more than the 115.1 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Timberwolves defeated the Spurs 125-112 in their last matchup on Dec. 1. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 32 points, and De’Aaron Fox led the Spurs with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is shooting 49.1% and averaging 22.2 points for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Wembanyama is scoring 24.1 points per game and averaging 11.3 rebounds for the Spurs. Julian Champagnie is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 125.1 points, 45.4 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points per game.

Spurs: 6-4, averaging 114.1 points, 47.9 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: out (foot), Mike Conley: out (rest).

Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (thigh).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press