Sacramento hosts conference foe Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers (23-13, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (9-30, 14th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -9.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Sacramento and Los Angeles meet on Monday.

The Kings are 1-7 against Pacific Division opponents. Sacramento is the worst team in the Western Conference averaging just 109.8 points per game.

The Lakers are 4-4 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the Western Conference allowing only 116.3 points while holding opponents to 48.6% shooting.

The Kings average 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer makes per game than the Lakers allow (13.4). The Lakers average 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the Kings give up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Lakers won 125-101 in the last matchup on Dec. 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach LaVine is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 19.2 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Luka Doncic is scoring 33.3 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-8, averaging 104.9 points, 40.1 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 107.4 points, 40.1 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Keegan Murray: out (ankle), Domantas Sabonis: out (knee).

Lakers: Austin Reaves: out (calf), Adou Thiero: out (knee), Rui Hachimura: day to day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press