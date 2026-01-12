Golden State takes on conference rival Portland

Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (21-19, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Portland Trail Blazers in Western Conference action Tuesday.

The Warriors are 14-12 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks ninth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 43.5 rebounds. Draymond Green paces the Warriors with 5.9 boards.

The Trail Blazers are 16-13 in Western Conference play. Portland is second in the Western Conference with 13.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Donovan Clingan averaging 4.5.

The Warriors average 15.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Trail Blazers allow. The Trail Blazers’ 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (47.2%).

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Trail Blazers won 136-131 in the last matchup on Dec. 15.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler III is averaging 19.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 26.2 points over the last 10 games.

Deni Avdija is averaging 26.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 119.2 points, 42.6 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 113.9 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Seth Curry: out (thigh).

Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Jerami Grant: out (achilles), Kris Murray: out (back), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press