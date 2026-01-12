Bucks take on the Timberwolves for out-of-conference contest

Minnesota Timberwolves (26-14, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (17-22, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks host Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves in non-conference action.

The Bucks are 9-9 in home games. Milwaukee is seventh in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing only 115.1 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The Timberwolves have gone 11-8 away from home. Minnesota is seventh in the Western Conference giving up just 114.8 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The Bucks average 112.9 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 114.8 the Timberwolves give up. The Timberwolves average 119.9 points per game, 4.8 more than the 115.1 the Bucks give up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 103-100 in the last matchup on Dec. 22. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 24 points, and Kevin Porter Jr. led the Bucks with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Bucks. Porter is averaging 16.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

Edwards is averaging 28.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Timberwolves. Randle is averaging 20.4 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 51.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 112.2 points, 43.0 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 124.0 points, 46.2 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Taurean Prince: out (neck).

Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press