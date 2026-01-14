Hawks take on the Trail Blazers, seek 4th straight victory

Atlanta Hawks (20-21, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Portland.

The Trail Blazers are 10-10 on their home court. Portland ranks ninth in the league with 45.2 rebounds led by Donovan Clingan averaging 10.7.

The Hawks have gone 13-11 away from home. Atlanta has a 12-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Trail Blazers average 116.3 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 118.9 the Hawks give up. The Hawks average 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Trail Blazers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clingan is shooting 53.8% and averaging 11.1 points for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Johnson is scoring 23.7 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Hawks. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 113.9 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points per game.

Hawks: 5-4, averaging 117.5 points, 42.2 rebounds, 31.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Deni Avdija: day to day (back), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Jerami Grant: day to day (achilles), Kris Murray: out (back), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Hawks: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (achilles), Luke Kennard: day to day (neck), Zaccharie Risacher: day to day (knee), N’Faly Dante: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press