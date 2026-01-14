Brooklyn takes on New Orleans, looks to halt 4-game skid

Brooklyn Nets (11-26, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (9-33, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -1.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn comes into the matchup with New Orleans after losing four straight games.

The Pelicans have gone 6-18 in home games. New Orleans is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Nets are 6-11 on the road. Brooklyn is fourth in the Eastern Conference allowing just 113.8 points while holding opponents to 48.6% shooting.

The Pelicans are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Nets allow to opponents. The Pelicans average 108.7 points per game, 13.7 fewer points than the 122.4 the Pelicans allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nets won 119-101 in the last matchup on Dec. 6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derik Queen is averaging 12.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 23.4 points over the last 10 games.

Michael Porter Jr. is scoring 25.9 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Nets. Noah Clowney is averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 34.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 113.7 points, 43.5 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.9 points per game.

Nets: 3-7, averaging 107.7 points, 38.5 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Jose Alvarado: out (oblique), Dejounte Murray: out (leg), Herbert Jones: day to day (ankle).

Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Ben Saraf: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press