Trae Young won’t make his Wizards debut until after All-Star break

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Trae Young’s debut with the Washington Wizards won’t come until at least after the NBA All-Star break

The star guard was acquired last Friday from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, but has not played for his new team because of a sprained right knee and bruised quadriceps.

“Our priority for him is his health. That’s No. 1,” coach Brian Keefe said Wednesday before the Wizards’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers. “Obviously, we’re going to trust the process with our medical and performance teams. The only thing I have is that we are going to reevaluate him after the break.”

Young’s situation is similar to the one last season when Luka Doncic was traded from Dallas to the Los Angeles Laker on Feb. 2. Doncic made his debut eight days later after injuring a calf on Christmas while playing for the Mavericks.

Young, who’s with the Wizards on their West Coast road trip, played in just 10 games for the Hawks this season and averaged 19.3 points with 8.9 assists. The four-time All-Star has averaged 25.2 points with 9.8 assists in 493 games over seven seasons with Atlanta.

By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press