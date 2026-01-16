Brown and the Celtics visit conference foe Atlanta

Boston Celtics (25-15, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (20-23, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks host Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in Eastern Conference play.

The Hawks are 10-15 against conference opponents. Atlanta is 10-17 against opponents with a winning record.

The Celtics are 18-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is the leader in the Eastern Conference allowing just 110.2 points per game while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The Hawks’ 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 14.4 per game the Celtics give up. The Celtics average 15.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Hawks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 23.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Hawks. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.9 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Brown is averaging 29.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Celtics. Anfernee Simons is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 115.1 points, 42.5 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 116.3 points, 46.4 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (achilles), Zaccharie Risacher: day to day (knee), N’Faly Dante: out for season (knee).

Celtics: Josh Minott: day to day (ankle), Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press