Golden State plays Miami, seeks 4th straight home win

Miami Heat (22-20, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (24-19, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts Miami trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Warriors are 16-6 in home games. Golden State ranks seventh in the NBA with 28.6 assists per game. Draymond Green leads the Warriors averaging 5.3.

The Heat are 7-13 on the road. Miami ranks eighth in the NBA with 28.5 assists per game led by Davion Mitchell averaging 7.3.

The Warriors are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.0% the Heat allow to opponents. The Heat score 6.2 more points per game (119.5) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (113.3).

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Heat defeated the Warriors 110-96 in their last meeting on Nov. 20. Norman Powell led the Heat with 25 points, and Brandin Podziemski led the Warriors with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 27.6 points and 4.9 assists for the Warriors. Moses Moody is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kel’el Ware is shooting 53.5% and averaging 11.5 points for the Heat. Powell is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 120.0 points, 40.8 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 117.3 points, 44.5 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gui Santos: day to day (ankle), Jimmy Butler III: day to day (personal), Seth Curry: out (back).

Heat: Jaime Jaquez Jr.: day to day (knee), Tyler Herro: day to day (toe), Davion Mitchell: day to day (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press