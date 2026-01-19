Deni Avdija scores 26 points in return from back injury, Trail Blazers beat Kings 117-110

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Deni Avdija had 26 points, eight assists and eight rebounds in his return from a back injury to help the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Sacramento Kings 117-110 on Sunday night.

Avdija missed three games after straining his lower back late in a game against New York last Sunday. He looked fine while helping Portland to its ninth victory in 12 games, going 10 of 18 from the floor in 31 minutes.

Shaedon Sharpe also had 26 points, and Donovan Clingan added 21 points and 17 rebounds. Toumani Camara had 17 points as the Trail Blazers won their third consecutive game against the Kings this season.

The Trail Blazers have won 12 of 15 games to get back to .500 at 22-22 for the first time since they were 6-6 on Nov. 11.

Malik Monk scored 23 points for the Kings, while Russell Westbrook added 20 points and seven assists. Domantas Sabonis had eight points and six turnovers for the Kings in his second game since missing 27 games because of a knee injury.

Sacramento won the first four games on its homestand. The Kings are 12-31.

Portland led by 14, then held on after the Kings got to 95-86 early in the fourth quarter. Clingan had seven points over the final nine minutes.

Playing the second half of a back-to-back the Trail Blazers were without Jrue Holiday, Jerami Grant and Robert Williams III due to injury management.

Trail Blazers: Host Miami on Thursday night.

Kings: Host Miami on Tuesday night.

