Brooklyn and Phoenix set for out-of-conference game

Phoenix Suns (25-17, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (12-28, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -7.5; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns take on the Brooklyn Nets in non-conference action.

The Nets have gone 6-15 in home games. Brooklyn is last in the Eastern Conference scoring 12.1 fast break points per game.

The Suns are 11-12 on the road. Phoenix ranks fifth in the league giving up only 111.7 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Nets are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Suns allow to opponents. The Suns’ 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (48.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nic Claxton is averaging 12.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Nets. Noah Clowney is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

Collin Gillespie is averaging 13.2 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 2-8, averaging 106.0 points, 40.1 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 112.0 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Michael Porter Jr.: out (rest), Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Drake Powell: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (illness).

Suns: Jamaree Bouyea: day to day (concussion), Devin Booker: day to day (ankle), Jalen Green: day to day (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press