Sacramento faces Toronto in non-conference play

Toronto Raptors (25-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (12-32, 14th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -4.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Russell Westbrook and the Sacramento Kings host Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors in non-conference play.

The Kings are 9-15 on their home court. Sacramento has a 10-22 record against opponents above .500.

The Raptors are 13-9 on the road. Toronto is the NBA leader with 19.2 fast break points per game led by RJ Barrett averaging 4.0.

The Kings average 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer makes per game than the Raptors allow (12.8). The Kings average 114.2 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 120.7 the Kings give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Westbrook is averaging 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and seven assists for the Kings. Zach LaVine is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Immanuel Quickley is shooting 42.4% and averaging 16.3 points for the Raptors. Jamal Shead is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 110.3 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points per game.

Raptors: 5-4, averaging 115.4 points, 41.8 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Keegan Murray: out (ankle).

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: day to day (back), Collin Murray-Boyles: day to day (thumb), RJ Barrett: day to day (ankle), Ja’Kobe Walter: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press