New Orleans faces Memphis on 3-game skid

New Orleans Pelicans (10-36, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (18-24, 11th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans heads into the matchup against Memphis after losing three straight games.

The Grizzlies have gone 5-3 against division opponents. Memphis ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 34.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Zach Edey averaging 7.2.

The Pelicans are 3-7 against the rest of the division. New Orleans is second in the Western Conference with 15.9 fast break points per game led by Jeremiah Fears averaging 3.2.

The Grizzlies average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer makes per game than the Pelicans allow (14.8). The Pelicans average 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 14.4 per game the Grizzlies give up.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Pelicans 133-128 in overtime in their last meeting on Nov. 27. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 27 points, and Jose Alvarado led the Pelicans with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is averaging 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Grizzlies. Cedric Coward is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Derik Queen is averaging 12.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Pelicans. Trey Murphy III is averaging 25.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 115.3 points, 46.8 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points per game.

Pelicans: 2-8, averaging 112.0 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (calf), Santi Aldama: day to day (knee).

Pelicans: Jose Alvarado: out (oblique), Zion Williamson: day to day (illness), Dejounte Murray: out (leg), Herbert Jones: day to day (ankle).

By The Associated Press