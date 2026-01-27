Timberwolves beat the Warriors 108-83 to snap a five-game losing streak as top stars rest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 17 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Golden State Warriors 108-83 on Monday night in a game missing much of its usual star power.

The Warriors were playing without starters Stephen Curry (knee) and Draymond Green (back), while Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards was a late scratch to rest an recurring right foot injury.

Julius Randle led Minnesota with 18 points and Bones Hyland chipped in 17. Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo each scored 15 for the Timberwolves, who snapped a five-game losing streak, their longest skid since they lost five straight in December 2022.

Quinten Post led Golden State with 13 points. Brandin Podziemski scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Gui Santos had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors, who shot a season-low 23.1% (9 for 39) on 3-pointers.

One night after the Warriors snapped Minnesota’s 103-game streak of scoring at least 100 points — the third-longest in NBA history — the Timberwolves overcame a cold start from the floor and 23 turnovers.

Minnesota took control of the game with a 21-4 run to end the second quarter. Randle scored 10 points in the run, which gave the Timberwolves a 53-38 halftime lead.

The Timberwolves started out cold, making just two of their first 12 shots and missing seven of their first eight 3-pointers. That opened the door for a 13-0 Golden State run and an early 16-8 lead for the Warriors.

Hyland led a Minnesota surge with three transition layups and Reid’s first 3-pointer helped the Timberwolves take a 21-20 lead after one quarter.

Up next

Warriors: Visit Utah on Wednesday.

Timberwolves: Face the Mavericks in Dallas on Wednesday.

