Charlotte faces Memphis on 3-game win streak

Charlotte Hornets (19-28, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (18-26, 12th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Hornets take on Memphis.

The Grizzlies have gone 10-13 in home games. Memphis ranks fifth in the NBA with 29.0 assists per game. Cam Spencer leads the Grizzlies averaging 5.7.

The Hornets have gone 10-15 away from home. Charlotte is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 26.8 assists per game led by LaMelo Ball averaging 7.6.

The Grizzlies’ 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are the same per game average that the Hornets allow. The Hornets are shooting 46.4% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 46.2% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santi Aldama is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.0 points for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ball is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 20.9 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 112.2 points, 48.2 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 119.2 points, 48.8 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Jock Landale: out (personal), Ja Morant: out (elbow), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

Hornets: Mason Plumlee: out (groin), KJ Simpson: day to day (hip).

