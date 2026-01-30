Sacramento takes on Boston on 7-game losing streak

Sacramento Kings (12-37, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (29-18, third in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -11.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento looks to stop its seven-game skid with a victory over Boston.

The Celtics are 14-8 on their home court. Boston has a 4-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Kings are 3-21 on the road. Sacramento has a 5-24 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Celtics score 116.4 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 120.6 the Kings allow. The Kings average 110.5 points per game, 0.4 more than the 110.1 the Celtics allow to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Celtics won 120-106 in the last matchup on Jan. 2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Brown is averaging 29.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Celtics. Anfernee Simons is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Dennis Schroder is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 21.7 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 5-5, averaging 111.3 points, 47.4 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 113.2 points, 42.5 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jaylen Brown: day to day (hamstring), Jayson Tatum: out (achilles), Neemias Queta: day to day (illness).

Kings: Russell Westbrook: day to day (illness), Keegan Murray: out (ankle), Malik Monk: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press