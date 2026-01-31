Phoenix plays Los Angeles, looks for 4th straight victory

Los Angeles Clippers (22-25, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (30-19, sixth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Suns take on Los Angeles.

The Suns are 20-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks second in the Western Conference with 15.8 fast break points per game led by Devin Booker averaging 3.4.

The Clippers are 12-15 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the Western Conference allowing just 113.0 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

The Suns average 114.2 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 113.0 the Clippers give up. The Clippers average 112.6 points per game, 1.3 more than the 111.3 the Suns allow to opponents.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Suns won the last meeting 114-103 on Nov. 9, with Booker scoring 21 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie is averaging 13.5 points and 4.7 assists for the Suns. Dillon Brooks is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games.

James Harden is scoring 25.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 18.8 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 112.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 113.7 points, 40.7 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Devin Booker: out (ankle).

Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Derrick Jones Jr.: day to day (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press