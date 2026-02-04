Skip to main content
76ers face the Lakers, aim for 6th straight victory

By AP News

Philadelphia 76ers (29-21, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (30-19, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will attempt to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

The Lakers are 12-8 in home games. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference with 25.1 assists per game led by Luka Doncic averaging 8.7.

The 76ers are 14-8 on the road. Philadelphia is 11-17 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lakers score 116.3 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 115.3 the 76ers allow. The 76ers’ 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (48.5%).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 112-108 in the last matchup on Dec. 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is scoring 33.4 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 20.5 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 49.7% over the past 10 games.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 28.9 points, 6.8 assists and two steals for the 76ers. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 115.6 points, 41.1 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 117.0 points, 42.4 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Adou Thiero: out (knee).

76ers: Joel Embiid: out (injury management).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

