Nets face the Wizards on 3-game skid

Washington Wizards (14-36, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (13-37, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn heads into the matchup with Washington as losers of three straight games.

The Nets are 9-21 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wizards are 9-20 in Eastern Conference play. Washington has a 4-25 record against opponents above .500.

The Nets’ 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 13.7 per game the Wizards give up. The Wizards average 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than the Nets allow.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Wizards won the last meeting 119-99 on Jan. 3, with Justin Champagnie scoring 20 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Porter Jr. is scoring 25.1 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Nets. Egor Demin is averaging 10.4 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the past 10 games.

Alex Sarr is averaging 17.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Wizards. Bub Carrington is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 1-9, averaging 99.6 points, 40.7 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points per game.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 111.1 points, 43.8 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ochai Agbaji: day to day (not injury related).

Wizards: Dante Exum: out for season (knee), Anthony Davis: out (finger), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), D’Angelo Russell: day to day (illness), Tre Johnson: day to day (ankle), Trae Young: out (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press