Grant scores 23 points to help Trail Blazers rout Grizzlies, 135-115

PORTLAND (AP) — Jerami Grant had 23 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 135-115 on Friday night to open a two-game set.

The teams will meet again Saturday night in Portland.

Jrue Holiday had 20 points and seven assists for the Blazers, who led by 30 points after pulling away in the second half. Eight Portland players finished in double figures.

Cam Spencer had 18 points off the bench for the Grizzlies, who had won their previous two straight after a six-game losing streak. GG Jackson II added 15.

Ja Morant missed his eighth straight game with left elbow injury. Morant remained with the team at Thursday’s trade deadline despite speculation the Grizzlies might move him.

The Grizzlies were adjusting to a sweeping trade that sent Jaren Jackson Jr., Jock Landale, John Konchar and Vince Williams Jr. to Utah in exchange for Georges Niang, Kyle Anderson, Walter Clayton Jr. and Taylor Hendricks.

Anderson was out Friday because of illness but Clayton and Hendricks came in off the bench for Memphis.

The Grizzlies led 15 points in the opening half but Portland tied the game at 51 on Jerami Grant’s dunk. Grant followed with a layup that gave the Blazers the lead and they were ahead 68-64 at the half.

The Blazers said at halftime that Shaedon Sharpe would not return with a sore left calf.

Portland extended the lead to 94-77 on Grant’s 3-pointer in the third quarter and Memphis never challenged.

Scotty Pippen Jr. started in his first game of the season for Memphis after undergoing surgery on his left big toe. He had 13 points and six assists in 22 minutes.

Portland guard Scoot Henderson also played in his first game of the season after recovering from an offseason left hamstring injury. He had 11 points, nine assists and five rebounds in just over 21 minutes.

Donovan Clingan finished with 13 points and 17 rebounds for Portland.

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer