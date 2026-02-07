Kawhi Leonard’s 31 points lift Clippers over Kings, handing Sacramento 11th straight loss

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had seven assists to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 114-111 victory over Sacramento on Friday night, sending the Kings to their 11th straight loss.

John Collins added 22 points and Brook Lopez and Kris Dunn each had 15 for the Clippers, who ended a two-game skid.

Darius Garland, acquired from Cleveland earlier in the week, remained out. He hasn’t played since Jan. 14 because of a sprained big toe on his right foot.

Malik Monk had 18 points to lead Sacramento, which hasn’t won since beating Washington at home on Jan. 16. Nique Clifford had 16 points and Dylan Cardwell and Devin Carter each had 14 for the Kings. De’Andre Hunter, also acquired from the Cavaliers this week, had six points in his second game for Sacramento.

The Clippers went into halftime trailing 49-48, but took the lead for good with 9:50 left in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer from Lopez to make it 86-84.

Up next

Clippers: At Minnesota on Sunday.

Kings: Host Cleveland on Saturday night.

