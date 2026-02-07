Sharpe, Trail Blazers to host Coward and the Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies (20-30, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (24-28, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -9.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Portland and Memphis meet on Saturday.

The Trail Blazers are 19-15 in Western Conference games. Portland is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 115.6 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Grizzlies are 16-18 in conference matchups. Memphis ranks second in the Western Conference with 28.9 assists per game led by Cam Spencer averaging 5.6.

The Trail Blazers’ 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 14.3 per game the Grizzlies give up. The Grizzlies are shooting 45.7% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 47.3% the Trail Blazers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Trail Blazers won 135-115 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Jerami Grant led the Trail Blazers with 23 points, and Spencer led the Grizzlies with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toumani Camara is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 20.7 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Spencer is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Jaylen Wells is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 114.7 points, 47.2 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 117.2 points, 42.8 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.9 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Deni Avdija: day to day (back), Matisse Thybulle: out (knee), Shaedon Sharpe: day to day (calf), Kris Murray: day to day (lumbar), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Grizzlies: Kyle Anderson: day to day (illness), Ja Morant: out (elbow), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Santi Aldama: day to day (knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: day to day (rest), Ty Jerome: day to day (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press