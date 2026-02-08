Castle’s 40-point triple-double fuels surging Spurs past Mavericks for 4th straight victory

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio guard Stephon Castle had a career-high 40 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for his second career triple-double, leading the Spurs past the Dallas Mavericks 138-125 on Saturday.

Devin Vassell had 17 points and Victor Wembanyama added 16 points and 11 rebounds for San Antonio, which set a season high for points in a half with 81 before halftime.

The Spurs (36-16) won their fourth straight and ninth in 12 games to remain second in the Western Conference.

Dallas, which lost 135-123 at San Antonio on Thursday night, got 19 points from Klay Thompson, 18 from Brandon Williams and 17 from Max Christie. Cooper Flagg finished with 14 points.

Castle joins Hall of Famer David Robinson as the only Spurs in franchise history with a 40-point triple-double.

The second-year guard from Connecticut punctuated his triple-double by following up a miss with a windmill dunk that put San Antonio up 129-108 with 6:26 remaining.

Castle’s first triple-double was Nov. 12, 2025, against the Golden State Warriors when he had 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 125-120 loss the Golden State Warriors.

Marvin Bagley III, A.J. Johnson and Tyus Jones all debuted for Dallas. Bagley and Johnson were acquired in a trade that sent Anthony Davis to Washington and Jones was part of a subsequent deal with Charlotte for Malaki Branham.

Bagley had an immediate impact, scoring eight points in his first five minutes off the bench while powering down two dunks and blocking shots by Vassell and Harrison Barnes.

Bagley finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

San Antonio will not play in the Frost Bank Center again until March 5 as they embark on their annual Rodeo Road Trip. The Spurs will play two games in Austin during that road trip that are considered home games.

Mavericks: At Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Timberwolves: At Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press