Bridges stars as the Hornets beat the Hawks 126-119 for their 9th straight win

ATLANTA (AP) — Miles Bridges scored 26 points, Kon Knueppel had 23 and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Atlanta Hawks 126-119 on Saturday night for their ninth straight win.

LaMelo Ball added 19 points and nine assists as Charlotte improved to 12-3 in its last 15 games. Brandon Miller scored 16 points, and Moussa Diabate finished with 11 points and 15 rebounds.

The Hornets’ win streak is the longest active streak in the NBA and the best run for the franchise since it also won nine in a row during the 1998-99 season.

Jalen Johnson had 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Atlanta, which had won six of eight. Zaccharie Risacher scored 18 points, and Onyeka Okongwu had 16.

The Hawks and Hornets play again on Wednesday night at Charlotte.

Up next

Hornets: Open a four-game homestand on Monday night against Detroit.

Hawks: At Minnesota on Monday night for the opener of a three-game trip.

