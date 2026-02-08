Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
52.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Rockets’ Alperen Sengun apologizes publicly for directing gender-based insult at female official

By AP News
Rockets Thunder Basketball

Rockets Thunder Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun publicly apologized for directing a gender-based insult at official Jenna Reneau during a loss Wednesday night to the Boston Celtics.

Sengun was upset about non-call on a drive while the Rockets were on their way to a 114-93 home loss. He took his frustrations out on her, used the insult word multiple times and was ejected. He addressed the incident Saturday after having his 10th career triple-double in a 112-106 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, saying said he went to her immediately after that game to apologize.

“Sometimes, you can’t control yourself, but I should have known better,” he said. “But I fixed it, and then I went to the locker room and I apologized. I shake (her) hand and said that would never happen again. It just happened in the heat of the moment and she understood, and it was good by both ends.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.