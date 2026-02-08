Clingan has 20 points and 19 rebounds, Trail Blazers beat Grizzlies for 2nd consecutive night

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Donovan Clingan had 20 points and 19 rebounds, Jerami Grant had 29 points, and the Trail Blazers erased an 11-point second-half deficit to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-115 on Saturday night and split a two-game series in Portland.

Portland beat the Grizzlies 135-115 on Friday.

Jrue Holiday had 21 points and Caleb Love scored 17 points, 10 in the second half, off the bench.

Olivier Maxence-Prosper (25 points) and Javon Small (22 points) each had career nights for Memphis in the loss.

Portland’s All-Star forward Deni Avdija missed his fourth straight game with a lower back strain. Scoot Henderson also missed Saturday’s game after making his return from a torn hamstring on Friday.

Jahmai Mayshack’s 3-pointer pushed the Memphis advantage to 104-97 before Portland made its final push.

Vit Krejci, Toumani Camara and Love each hit a 3-pointer before Love stole the ball and made a layup to give Portland a 108-107 lead with 5:59 left in the game.

Javon Small’s 3-pointer cut Portland’s lead to a point about three minutes later but Holiday answered with a layup before Grant made back-to-back 3s to give the Trail Blazers a 120-113 lead with 1:51 left.

There were eight ties and 18 lead changes in the game.

Up next

Portland: Hosts Philadelphia on Monday.

Memphis: Plays Monday at Golden State.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA