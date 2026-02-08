Los Angeles puts home win streak on the line against Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Thunder (40-13, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (32-19, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Oklahoma City looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Lakers are 21-12 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference with 25.2 assists per game led by Luka Doncic averaging 8.6.

The Thunder are 30-9 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is the best team in the Western Conference allowing just 107.9 points per game while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Lakers make 49.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (43.3%). The Thunder are shooting 48.7% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 48.5% the Lakers’ opponents have shot this season.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Thunder defeated the Lakers 121-92 in their last meeting on Nov. 13. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 30 points, and Doncic led the Lakers with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is averaging 21.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Lakers. Rui Hachimura is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games.

Cason Wallace is averaging 8.2 points and 2.1 steals for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren is averaging 15.6 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 53.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 115.4 points, 41.9 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

Thunder: 5-5, averaging 114.9 points, 42.6 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Deandre Ayton: out (knee), Luka Doncic: out (hamstring), Adou Thiero: out (knee).

Thunder: Ajay Mitchell: out (abdominal), Nikola Topic: out (groin), Jalen Williams: out (hamstring), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (abdomen), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press