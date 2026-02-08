Adebayo, Heat take on the Wizards

Miami Heat (27-26, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (14-37, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -11; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Miami will play on Sunday.

The Wizards have gone 2-5 against division opponents. Washington allows the most points in the Eastern Conference, giving up 122.7 points and is allowing opponents to shoot 47.7%.

The Heat are 3-5 against the rest of their division. Miami is 6-3 in one-possession games.

The Wizards average 112.4 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 117.6 the Heat allow. The Heat average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than the Wizards allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bub Carrington is averaging 10.1 points and 4.6 assists for the Wizards. Will Riley is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 21.9 points and 10.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 110.9 points, 42.0 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 120.1 points, 50.2 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Dante Exum: out for season (knee), Anthony Davis: out for season (finger), Alex Sarr: out (ankle), Jaden Hardy: out (not injury related), Bilal Coulibaly: out (back), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), D’Angelo Russell: out (illness), Tre Johnson: out (ankle), Kyshawn George: out (knee), Trae Young: out (knee).

Heat: Norman Powell: day to day (hand), Tyler Herro: out (ribs), Pelle Larsson: day to day (elbow), Bam Adebayo: day to day (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press