Charlotte puts home win streak on the line against Detroit

Detroit Pistons (38-13, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (25-28, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Detroit looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Hornets are 15-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte scores 116.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Pistons are 24-7 in conference games. Detroit is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 117.5 points per game and is shooting 48.0%.

The 116.0 points per game the Hornets score are 6.3 more points than the Pistons allow (109.7). The Pistons average 117.5 points per game, 3.5 more than the 114.0 the Hornets give up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pistons won 112-86 in the last matchup on Dec. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Bridges is shooting 45.1% and averaging 18.4 points for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ausar Thompson is shooting 51.3% and averaging 10.4 points for the Pistons. Duncan Robinson is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 9-1, averaging 114.3 points, 48.6 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.6 points per game.

Pistons: 7-3, averaging 118.0 points, 43.3 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 11.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Coby White: out (calf), Malaki Branham: out (not injury related), Xavier Tillman: out (not injury related).

Pistons: Dario Saric: day to day (not injury related), Jalen Duren: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press