Orlando plays Milwaukee, seeks 4th straight home win

Milwaukee Bucks (21-29, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (27-24, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando hosts Milwaukee trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Magic are 18-17 in conference games. Orlando is sixth in the league with 52.5 points in the paint led by Franz Wagner averaging 11.4.

The Bucks have gone 16-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 8-8 when winning the turnover battle.

The Magic are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Bucks allow to opponents. The Bucks are shooting 48.1% from the field, which equals what the Magic’s opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is averaging 21.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Magic. Desmond Bane is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bobby Portis is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Bucks. Ryan Rollins is averaging 18.7 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 110.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points per game.

Bucks: 4-6, averaging 109.2 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Colin Castleton: out (thumb).

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (calf), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (calf), Taurean Prince: out (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press