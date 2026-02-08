Sacramento visits New Orleans on 13-game road skid

Sacramento Kings (12-42, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (14-40, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will aim to stop its 13-game road skid when the Kings take on New Orleans.

The Pelicans are 8-26 against conference opponents. New Orleans allows 120.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.3 points per game.

The Kings are 8-27 in Western Conference play. Sacramento has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pelicans score 114.6 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 120.6 the Kings give up. The Kings average 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 14.8 per game the Pelicans allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Murphy III is averaging 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pelicans. Saddiq Bey is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 112.5 points, 44.5 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Kings: 0-10, averaging 110.8 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Dejounte Murray: out (leg).

Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out (back), Keegan Murray: out (ankle), De’Andre Hunter: out (eye), Zach LaVine: out (finger), Malik Monk: out (illness).

By The Associated Press