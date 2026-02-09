Dallas takes on Phoenix on 7-game losing streak

Dallas Mavericks (19-33, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (31-22, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas aims to stop its seven-game skid with a win against Phoenix.

The Suns are 21-15 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix has a 14-17 record against teams over .500.

The Mavericks are 11-23 against conference opponents. Dallas gives up 117.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Suns are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Mavericks allow to opponents. The Mavericks are shooting 47.0% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 46.8% the Suns’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Suns won 123-114 in the last matchup on Nov. 13.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie is averaging 13.6 points and 4.7 assists for the Suns. Dillon Brooks is averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games.

P.J. Washington is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Mavericks. Cooper Flagg is averaging 22.0 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 5-5, averaging 109.0 points, 41.9 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 116.6 points, 46.9 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Isaiah Livers: day to day (shoulder), Cole Anthony: day to day (not injury related), Grayson Allen: day to day (knee).

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Khris Middleton: day to day (not injury related), Kyrie Irving: out (knee).

