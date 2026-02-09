Skip to main content
Miami plays Utah in non-conference action

By AP News

Utah Jazz (16-37, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (28-26, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -8.5; over/under is 244.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz take on the Miami Heat in a non-conference matchup.

The Heat are 16-10 in home games. Miami ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 28.7 assists per game led by Davion Mitchell averaging 7.1.

The Jazz are 6-20 on the road. Utah is 4-7 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Heat average 119.7 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 126.7 the Jazz give up. The Jazz are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 45.9% the Heat’s opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Heat won 147-116 in the last meeting on Jan. 25. Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 26 points, and Brice Sensabaugh led the Jazz with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adebayo is scoring 18.2 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Heat. Norman Powell is averaging 13.5 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the past 10 games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Jazz. Sensabaugh is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 120.3 points, 51.6 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Jazz: 2-8, averaging 114.5 points, 43.0 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Norman Powell: day to day (back), Tyler Herro: out (ribs), Pelle Larsson: out (elbow).

Jazz: Keyonte George: out (ankle), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

