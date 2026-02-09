Minnesota and Atlanta meet for non-conference matchup

Atlanta Hawks (26-28, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (32-22, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -6.5; over/under is 236.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks visit the Minnesota Timberwolves in a non-conference matchup.

The Timberwolves have gone 17-10 in home games. Minnesota averages 119.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 16-13 away from home. Atlanta is 15-15 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Timberwolves are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 47.6% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks average 117.5 points per game, 2.7 more than the 114.8 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hawks won the last matchup 126-102 on Dec. 31. Jalen Johnson scored 34 points to help lead the Hawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 22.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 25.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 23.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Hawks. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 19.4 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 114.7 points, 45.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 117.0 points, 43.7 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: out (foot).

Hawks: Jonathan Kuminga: out (knee), Dyson Daniels: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

