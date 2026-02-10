Skip to main content
Injured Warriors star Stephen Curry to sit out All-Star Game with lingering right knee injury

By AP News
Warriors Lakers Basketball

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry will sit out the All-Star Game in Los Angeles because of his troublesome right knee that sidelined the Golden State Warriors star for a fourth straight game Monday night against Memphis.

Coach Steve Kerr announced before the game that Curry also wouldn’t play Wednesday at home against San Antonio and then would sit out the All-Star Game on Sunday in hopes of a return for the Warriors after the break.

“He’s doing well,” Kerr said. “It’s really kind of a day-to-day thing, so it’s hard to predict for sure whether he’ll be playing in that first game after the break but that’s definitely the hope, and if he is, if he can get through everything this week, then that puts him on pace to be playing.”

Golden State’s first game after the break is Feb. 19 against Boston at Chase Center.

Curry, who will turn 38 on March 14, exited early from a 131-124 home loss to the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 30 with the sore knee that Kerr said had been bothering him over the previous week. He then had an MRI exam.

Curry was set to miss his 15th game overall this season, with the Warriors going 5-9 — three with an illness, five with a left quadriceps contusion, one with a sore right ankle, one with a sprained left ankle, one with inflammation in his right knee and now four with the patellofemoral pain syndrome.

The Warriors are also missing Curry’s backcourt mate, Jimmy Butler, who underwent surgery Monday for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee sustained against his former Miami team on Jan. 19.

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Sports Writer

