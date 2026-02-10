Gui Santos makes go-ahead layup late, scores 16 as Warriors rally to beat Grizzlies 114-113

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gui Santos made a go-ahead layup with 19 seconds left and Al Horford stole the ball from Cam Spencer moments later after he rebounded a Memphis miss, and the Golden State Warriors rallied late to beat the Grizzlies 114-113 on Monday night.

Pat Spencer had 17 points and seven assists, leading seven players in double figures for a Warriors team missing Stephen Curry for the fourth straight game because of a lingering right knee injury that coach Steve Kerr said would keep him out of the All-Star Game on Sunday.

De’Anthony Melton’s layup with 2:46 left pulled the Warriors within 113-110 and Moses Moody made it a one-point game with 2 minutes remaining. Brandin Podziemski, Santos and Horford each scored 16 points, and Moody 15.

Earlier in the day, Curry’s backcourt mate, Jimmy Butler, underwent surgery in Los Angeles for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee that ended his season last month.

Ty Jerome scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half and also dished out seven assists for Memphis, outscored 11-0 to end the game after Jaylen Wells’ jumper with 4:17 to go.

Jahmai Mashack scored 17 points off the bench, Taylor Hendricks had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope contributed 15 points — and the Grizzlies reserves scored 68 points, most Golden State has given up to an opponent’s backups this season.

Memphis lost its third straight and ninth of 11. The Warriors won the first meeting 131-118 on Oct. 27 at Chase Center — and have won the last eight meetings overall at home dating to a 104-101 defeat at Chase Center on Oct. 28, 2021.

Golden State cut Memphis’ lead to 54-53 on a layup by Spencer with 2:58 remaining in the second quarter, then the Grizzlies closed the half with an 11-4 run for a 65-57 lead at the break — getting five straight points from Scotty Pippen Jr. during the stretch.

Draymond Green scored 14 points with four 3-pointers and moved past Latrell Sprewell (8,032) for 14th place on the Warriors’ franchise scoring list.

Up next

Grizzlies: At Denver on Wednesday night to wrap up a five-game trip before the All-Star break.

Warriors: Host San Antonio on Wednesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer