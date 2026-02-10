Jalen Williams returns from injury, leads Thunder past Lakers 119-110 with SGA, Luka sidelined

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jalen Williams scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half of his return from a 10-game injury absence, and the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped their two-game skid with a 119-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

Reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and current NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic both sat out due to injuries, leaving their supporting casts to play a Thunder-style physical game featuring 52 combined free throws.

LeBron James scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half for the Lakers, whose three-game winning streak ended with another ineffective defensive performance.

Jalen Williams, who had been out with a hamstring strain, and Jaylin Williams both hit big jumpers while the Thunder broke open a close game down the stretch. Chet Holmgren added a key put-back dunk with 1:17 to play for the NBA-leading Thunder, who had lost three of five.

Isaiah Joe scored 19 points and Alex Caruso added 17 from Oklahoma City’s bench. Holmgren had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Marcus Smart scored 19 points and Austin Reaves had 16 on a minutes restriction for Los Angeles, which dropped to a pedestrian 14-9 at home.

Jared McCain scored on his first two possessions and finished with seven points in his second game for the Thunder, who acquired the guard from Philadelphia by trade last week.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s abdominal injury will keep him out through the All-Star Game this weekend in Inglewood, California. The Lakers haven’t determined how long they’ll be without Doncic, who missed his second straight game with a mild hamstring strain.

Thunder: At Phoenix on Wednesday.

Lakers: Host San Antonio on Wednesday.

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer